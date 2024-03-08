iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,504,000 after acquiring an additional 744,168 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 741,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.18 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.