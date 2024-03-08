iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

IBMQ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.45. 22,055 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

