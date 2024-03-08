iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $136.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $136.84.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

