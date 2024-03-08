iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

