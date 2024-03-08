iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 191.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $88.42. 28,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,334. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

