Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

IRWD opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,857.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Minardo John sold 47,380 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $722,071.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,281,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after buying an additional 2,589,738 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,903,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,401 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

