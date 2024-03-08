Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a sell rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of IRM opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,723,423 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

