Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Announces Dividend of €0.10

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Irish Continental Group stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.04) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.63 ($5.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The company has a market capitalization of £657.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,417.86 and a beta of 1.03.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

