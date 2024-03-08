Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Announces Dividend of €0.10

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Irish Continental Group stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.04) on Friday. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.63 ($5.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The company has a market capitalization of £657.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,417.86 and a beta of 1.03.
