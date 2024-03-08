Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dominion Energy (D)

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2024 – Dominion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $49.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Dominion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $57.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Dominion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Dominion Energy Inc alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,800,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.