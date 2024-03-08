Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.12

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 4958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

