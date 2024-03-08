Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.12

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 4958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.71.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
