Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,445,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 151,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

