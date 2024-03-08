Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.91

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 21409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $768.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares during the period.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.