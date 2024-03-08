Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Position Decreased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 218.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.