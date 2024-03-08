Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,554,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

ISRG traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.06. 218,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,781. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.