Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $392.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.90 and its 200-day moving average is $323.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.