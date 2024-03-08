Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IIP.UN. Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.34.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.