Internet Computer Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $189.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $14.55 or 0.00021558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,095,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,973,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services."

