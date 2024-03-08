International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
