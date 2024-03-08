International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 2.3 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 152.10 ($1.93) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

