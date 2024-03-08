Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,025,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,337 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $107,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

