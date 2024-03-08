Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,251. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

