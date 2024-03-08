Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,160,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 54,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,137. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

