Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.82 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 10.93% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $10,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,395 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,670,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 7,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

