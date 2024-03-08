Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 139,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 105,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,573. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

