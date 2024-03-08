Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 58,036 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,036 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.37. 264,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.