Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.86

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 763903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

