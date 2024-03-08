Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Major Shareholder Institutional Venture Partners Sells 3,934 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 3,934 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $17,899.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,872.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Institutional Venture Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 1,961 shares of Inspirato stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $9,491.24.

On Thursday, February 29th, Institutional Venture Partners sold 4,210 shares of Inspirato stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $21,723.60.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.05. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.97) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.42 million.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Inspirato from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspirato Company Profile



Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

