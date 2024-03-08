Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Up 7.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.28. Approximately 51,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 310,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insperity

Insperity Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth about $3,232,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Insperity by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Insperity by 200.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.