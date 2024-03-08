Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 26,609 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,999,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $35.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Vertex
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Vertex by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
