Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 26,609 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 26,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $894,594.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,338,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,999,193.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 173,391 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $5,260,682.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $35.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Vertex by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

