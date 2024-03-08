Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $1,180,200.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

