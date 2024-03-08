Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $115,361.40 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 5.3 %

TDOC opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDOC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.