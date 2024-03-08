Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $65,565.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SUI opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $143.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2,782.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after buying an additional 219,698 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

