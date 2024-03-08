Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

