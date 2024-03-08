Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells $1,220,400.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.