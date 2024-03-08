Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $82,350.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 971,497 shares in the company, valued at $16,000,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.