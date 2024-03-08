Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Director Sells 8,515 Shares of Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $244.40 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $245.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.64.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.