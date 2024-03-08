Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) COO Sells 24,627 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) COO Mary S. Chan sold 24,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $16,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,230 shares in the company, valued at $371,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,069,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,410,836. The company has a market capitalization of $941.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 81.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nikola by 78.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 67.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

