Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Insider Sells 58,142 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 58,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $117,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matterport alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Matthew Zinn sold 56,080 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $108,795.20.

Matterport Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matterport

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.