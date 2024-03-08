Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.

On Monday, March 4th, James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00.

Matterport Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $1.97 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 503,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matterport by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matterport by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

