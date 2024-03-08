Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 21,498 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,560.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.
- On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.
Matterport Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Matterport stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
