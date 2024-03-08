Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 21,498 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,560.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 3,745,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,903,000 after buying an additional 3,084,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 1,794,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

