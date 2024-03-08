Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $366,406.28 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $241.10 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.29. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 212,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.