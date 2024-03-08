Insider Selling: Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer sold 1,550,000 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £279,000 ($354,105.85).
Likewise Group Price Performance
LIKE opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.70. Likewise Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.36).
Likewise Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Likewise Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.