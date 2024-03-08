Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $2,311,750.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $332.09 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

