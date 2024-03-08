Insider Selling: Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $75,778.03 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.02 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

