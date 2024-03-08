Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CEO Sells 54,581 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

