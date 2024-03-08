Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) COO Sells 13,603 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after buying an additional 315,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532,483 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,796,000 after acquiring an additional 377,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

