Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$119,091.98 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98.
IAG stock opened at C$88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
