Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$119,091.98 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98.

IAG stock opened at C$88.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

