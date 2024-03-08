Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells $211,265.22 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00.

HQY stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 236.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

