Insider Selling: Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Insider Sells £77,525.56 in Stock

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of Haleon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.18), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($98,395.18).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 326.45 ($4.14) on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 306.50 ($3.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,967.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 326.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

