Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00.

First Solar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $160.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

