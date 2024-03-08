Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CMO Sells $299,950.08 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

EXR stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $166.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

